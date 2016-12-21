LeTourneau Univeristy to host Texas Supreme Court oral arguments

LeTourneau University will host the Supreme Court of Texas for oral arguments in two cases Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Belcher Center at LETU's main campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. in Longview. The public is invited to attend the oral arguments, scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., including a question-and-answer session.

