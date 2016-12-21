Kilgore woman charged with kidnapping...

Kilgore woman charged with kidnapping daughter of Kilgore College Rangerettes director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: KLTV Tyler

Nancy Alice Motes, 57, was arrested by the Longview Police Department. She was booked into the Rusk County Jail on an aggravated kidnapping charge on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newspaper Dec 28 lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
Debra Timmons Dec 21 lowball declown 3
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Dec 15 Ray Smith 150
Help Nov '16 Debra Timmons 1
Local Politics Do you approve of R.D. Buck Cross as Mayor? (Oct '11) Nov '16 Willie Granville 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,742

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC