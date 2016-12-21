Homeless, abandoned buildings create ...

Homeless, abandoned buildings create fire hazards

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The bite of winter weather, when it hits East Texas, always has people looking to find places to warm up, and authorities say for homeless people, that can lead to disaster. A recent incident showed how abandoned structures can present danger to people trying to get out of the cold.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Longview Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Newspaper 5 hr lowball declown 4
Unsolved murders (Mar '07) Dec 21 lowball declown 123
Christmas lighting in residential areas in long... Dec 21 lowball declown 2
Debra Timmons Dec 21 lowball declown 3
Kelly Wilson (Feb '08) Dec 15 Ray Smith 150
Help Nov '16 Debra Timmons 1
Local Politics Do you approve of R.D. Buck Cross as Mayor? (Oct '11) Nov '16 Willie Granville 4
See all Longview Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Longview Forum Now

Longview Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Longview Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Longview, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,411,516

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC