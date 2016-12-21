Homeless, abandoned buildings create fire hazards
The bite of winter weather, when it hits East Texas, always has people looking to find places to warm up, and authorities say for homeless people, that can lead to disaster. A recent incident showed how abandoned structures can present danger to people trying to get out of the cold.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Longview Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Newspaper
|5 hr
|lowball declown
|4
|Unsolved murders (Mar '07)
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|123
|Christmas lighting in residential areas in long...
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|2
|Debra Timmons
|Dec 21
|lowball declown
|3
|Kelly Wilson (Feb '08)
|Dec 15
|Ray Smith
|150
|Help
|Nov '16
|Debra Timmons
|1
|Do you approve of R.D. Buck Cross as Mayor? (Oct '11)
|Nov '16
|Willie Granville
|4
Find what you want!
Search Longview Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC