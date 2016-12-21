Gregg County, Big Pines Boys & Girls Clubs to merge, expand services
The Boys & Girls Club of Gregg County has announced that they will merge with the Boys & Girls club of the Big Pines, based in Marshall. The news was delivered during a Wednesday press conference at the Gregg County location on Garfield Street in Longview.
