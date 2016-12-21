Free New Years Eve Rides in Longview
Longview Transit, in partnership with R&K Distributors - Your Local Budweiser Distributor, is preparing to provide a "Safe-Ride-Home" on New Year's Eve. For the ninth consecutive year, Longview Transit will give free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year's Eve between 8:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. Rides can be scheduled by calling Longview Transit at 903-753-2287 ext.10.
