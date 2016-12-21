Early morning fire damages Gregg Co. home
Around 5:45 a.m., crews were called to a working structure fire at a home in the 1000 block of Big Woods Road in northern Gregg County. Units from Judson, West Harrison, and Longview were called in to tackle the blaze.
