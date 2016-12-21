After fatal wreck, East Texas police urge caution during holiday travel
Police have released the identity of the person in a fatal East Texas wreck and they're warning drivers as more cars crowd on to wet roads for the holidays. According to police, a Honda was traveling southbound on Paluxy, while a suburban was traveling north when the vehicles collided.
