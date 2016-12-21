6 Workforce centers closing in East Texas

Workforce Solutions East Texas announced Thursday that offices in Carthage, Emory, Gilmer, Jefferson, Pittsburg and Quitman will close Dec. 30. Four full-service locations will remain in Tyler, Longview, Marshall, and Palestine. On-site services will also remain available in Anderson, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Rusk, Smith and Van Zandt counties.

