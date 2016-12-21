55-year sentence upheld for White Oak man convicted of sexually abusing a child

The Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana on Tuesday affirmed a 55-year prison sentence handed down to a White Oak man at a trial held this past February. Court documents show that attorneys for Bryan Keith Roberts accused the 188th District Court in Longview of "abuse of discretion" during a pretrial hearing in which outcry testimony from the victim's father was ruled admissible during the trial.

