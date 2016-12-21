4 suspects in Longview robbery arraigned
Daqwon Hollins, 19, Joseph Pierre Brice Jr., 18, La'Darion Lynn Canada, 19, and Xavier Rashad Lockridge, 17, all of Longview, are each charged with aggravated robbery. The four are suspected in a Tuesday night robbery at a Dollar General store in the 1500 block of South High Street in Longview.
