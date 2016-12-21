2 injured after shots fired in Longview

According to the Longview Police Department, two people were taken to a Longview hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an altercation led to shots being fired sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. Police say the victims would not provide more information on the incident, including where the shooting occurred or who was involved.

