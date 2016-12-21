1 injured in hit-and-run, Longview police searching for suspect

On December 14, 2016 at 8:56 a.m., Longview Police were dispatched to a Jaws Call/Accident in the 2500 Block of North Eastman Road. When police arrived at the scene they were told by witnesses and those involved that a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer, driven by 79 year-old Rowena Hunter Jackson, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the inside lane of North Eastman Road.

