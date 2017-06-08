Rods and Reels draws hot rods to Skam...

Rods and Reels draws hot rods to Skamokawa

At the Rods & Reels Car Show: It's a joy ride: Novella Hokkanen and friends go for an imaginary spin in a 1934 Ford Roadster with a rumble seat. After last year's scorcher, the weather in Skamokawa was much kinder for the crowd on Saturday at the 2017 Rods & Reels Rod Run.

