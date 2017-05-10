Razor clam season done on Washington coast
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced razor clams sampled on Long Beach, Twin Harbors and Mocrocks beaches exceed marine toxin levels set by state public health officials. "Based on the most recent toxin tests, razor clams will not be safe to eat for the remainder of the month,'' said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager.
