Razor clam digging is hot, opening at Twin Harbors | Fishing report
Coastal razor clam diggers can finally dig back into Twin Harbors - closed off and on for most of this past fall and winter - from Thursday through Sunday. Digging is allowed at Twin Harbors during evening low tide digs from Thursday through Saturday, and then switches to a morning low tide dig on Sunday only.
