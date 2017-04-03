Razor clam digging is hot, opening at...

Razor clam digging is hot, opening at Twin Harbors | Fishing report

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: Seattle Times

Coastal razor clam diggers can finally dig back into Twin Harbors - closed off and on for most of this past fall and winter - from Thursday through Sunday. Digging is allowed at Twin Harbors during evening low tide digs from Thursday through Saturday, and then switches to a morning low tide dig on Sunday only.

