Razor clam dig OK'd with bonus at Long Beach
Razor clam diggers can look forward to a six-day opening starting yesterday on various ocean beaches and will have an increased daily limit of 25 clams at Long Beach. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved the dig on morning tides at four ocean beaches after toxin test results show the clams on those beaches are safe to eat.
