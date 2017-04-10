Long Beach opens for razor clam digging
Razor clam digging resumes this week on the Long Beach Peninsula, after being closed all season. Closed for all season due to high marine toxin levels, razor clam digging opens Wednesday on the Long Beach Peninsula, providing a big economic boost to a struggling coastal economy.
