Limited razor clam dig opened for Long Beach, Washington, 3 other beaches

While the Oregon coast remains closed, Washington is allowing licensed razor clam digging at Long Beach and Twin Harbors through Sunday. Washington state officials approved a limited five-day razor clam dig this week, opening up select beaches for harvest for the first time this season.

