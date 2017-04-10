Limited razor clam dig opened for Long Beach, Washington, 3 other beaches
While the Oregon coast remains closed, Washington is allowing licensed razor clam digging at Long Beach and Twin Harbors through Sunday. Washington state officials approved a limited five-day razor clam dig this week, opening up select beaches for harvest for the first time this season.
