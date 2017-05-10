Fishing report | Spring chinook are heading up Lower Columbia River
The old saying is that if the dogwood trees are blooming then its prime time to hit the Lower Columbia River for spring chinook fishing. The migration has finally started to ramp up for spring chinook, and the lower river below Bonneville reopens Thursday through Sunday for hatchery-marked fish.
