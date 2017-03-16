Residents ask for town hall with Herrera Beutler
Where's Jaime? Many Long Beach peninsula residents wish that our fourth-term U.S. Representative, Jaime Herrera Beutler, would appear in person to field questions and address our concerns at a town hall. Ms Beutler seems to prefer telephone town halls , community coffee meetings, or sending surrogates to communities in her district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wahkiakum County Eagle.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific County/PUD Cutting Trees In Bay Center ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Caroline
|1
|Blob of warm Pacific water threatens ecosystem,... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|H20 the new Oil
|1
|Hello friends (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Durgesh 09838308070
|1
|Review: The Hair Tender (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Sally1987
|1
|Deputy: Man ends Wash. standoff with fatal shot (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Witness
|1
|Fishing & Hunting Report (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|act
|1
|jennifer corey (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC