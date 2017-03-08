Long Beach remains closed for razor clams
Razor clam digging will be open daily through Monday at Twin Harbors beach, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced. However, hopes for an opening at Long Beach were dashed after toxin levels increased again, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the agency.
