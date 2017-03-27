Long Beach razor clam closure continues
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife approved the four days of digging - the first of the season on morning tides - after marine toxin tests showed the clams are safe to eat. Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed, because they have not met state testing requirements for marine toxins, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the agency.
