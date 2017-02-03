Three beaches to open for razor clams

Digging will be allowed Tuesday through Feb. 9 at Copalis Beach and Tuesday through Feb. 12 at Twin Harbors and Mocrocks. Low tides will be -0.1 feet at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday, -0.6 feet at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, -0.9 feet at 5:33 p.m. Feb. 9, -1.0 feet at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 10, -0.8 feet at 6:57 p.m. Feb. 11 and -0.5 feet at 7:34 p.m. Feb. 12. This is the first dig at Twin Harbors since late November when domoic acid levels spiked, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

