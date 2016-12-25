Washington man killed while standing outside car in Oregon
Authorities say a Washington man standing outside an SUV after a minor accident was hit and killed by a third vehicle that lost control on an icy highway in northwest Oregon. Oregon State Police Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific County/PUD Cutting Trees In Bay Center ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Caroline
|1
|Blob of warm Pacific water threatens ecosystem,... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|H20 the new Oil
|1
|Hello friends (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Durgesh 09838308070
|1
|Review: The Hair Tender (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Sally1987
|1
|Deputy: Man ends Wash. standoff with fatal shot (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Witness
|1
|Fishing & Hunting Report (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|act
|1
|jennifer corey (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC