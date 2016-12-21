Prospective clam digs Dec. 29-31 hinge on test results
The snow and winds have kept most fishing options on the wayside, but in between storms anglers have been able to find some options. Word about the next series of razor clam digs off the coast won't be known until later next week at the earliest, but the first round of test results for marine toxins should come to light by Thursday or Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific County/PUD Cutting Trees In Bay Center ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Caroline
|1
|Blob of warm Pacific water threatens ecosystem,... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|H20 the new Oil
|1
|Hello friends (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Durgesh 09838308070
|1
|Review: The Hair Tender (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Sally1987
|1
|Deputy: Man ends Wash. standoff with fatal shot (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Witness
|1
|Fishing & Hunting Report (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|act
|1
|jennifer corey (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC