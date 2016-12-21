Copalis, Mocrocks to open for razor clams
Razor clam digging will be open Saturday and Sunday at Copalis and Mocrocks, but is staying closed at Long Beach and Twin Harbors due to elevated marine toxins. Low tides on both days take place in the afternoon, making it possible for diggers to harvest clams in the daylight for a change, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pacific County/PUD Cutting Trees In Bay Center ... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Caroline
|1
|Blob of warm Pacific water threatens ecosystem,... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|H20 the new Oil
|1
|Hello friends (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Durgesh 09838308070
|1
|Review: The Hair Tender (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Sally1987
|1
|Deputy: Man ends Wash. standoff with fatal shot (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Witness
|1
|Fishing & Hunting Report (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|act
|1
|jennifer corey (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC