Copalis, Mocrocks to open for razor clams

Wednesday Dec 7

Razor clam digging will be open Saturday and Sunday at Copalis and Mocrocks, but is staying closed at Long Beach and Twin Harbors due to elevated marine toxins. Low tides on both days take place in the afternoon, making it possible for diggers to harvest clams in the daylight for a change, said Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

