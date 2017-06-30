Three injured, one killed in Central Long Beach collision
A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was killed early Saturday when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another car in Central Long Beach, authorities said. The collision happened just before 4:35 a.m. at Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to Long Beach police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|Geez Louise
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Sat
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|Norwalk mayor wins; rival ponders recount (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Gh7654o
|100
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 29
|joseph santa cruz
|484
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC