Three injured, one killed in Central Long Beach collision

13 hrs ago

A 21-year-old Los Angeles man was killed early Saturday when the car he was a passenger in was involved in a crash with another car in Central Long Beach, authorities said. The collision happened just before 4:35 a.m. at Anaheim Street and Long Beach Boulevard, according to Long Beach police.

