Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trump; his supporters hold their own rally
Several thousand protesters marched through downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, waving signs and chanting, "Down, down, down with Trump - up, up, up with the people" as they urged Congress to impeach the president. The peaceful demonstration was one of dozens of events held across the country Sunday, aimed at voicing displeasure with Trump and his White House .
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|5 hr
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Geez Louise
|33
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Sat
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|Norwalk mayor wins; rival ponders recount (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Gh7654o
|100
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 29
|joseph santa cruz
|484
