Thousands march in L.A. for impeachme...

Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trump; his supporters hold their own rally

Several thousand protesters marched through downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, waving signs and chanting, "Down, down, down with Trump - up, up, up with the people" as they urged Congress to impeach the president. The peaceful demonstration was one of dozens of events held across the country Sunday, aimed at voicing displeasure with Trump and his White House .

