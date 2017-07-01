This house used to look kind of like Darth Vader's helmet. Look at it now
When architect Christopher Coe first spied Frank Suryan Jr.'s newly purchased home on Naples Island in Long Beach, it reminded him of Darth Vader's helmet. Despite its sensational waterfront setting on Alamitos Bay, the home was a throwback from the '90s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,947
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|23 hr
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|Norwalk mayor wins; rival ponders recount (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Gh7654o
|100
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Thu
|MardiM
|3,655
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 29
|joseph santa cruz
|484
|Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go...
|Jun 27
|AdiosLB
|3
|July 22, 23 2017 Quilters By the Sea 2017 Qui...
|Jun 26
|Janet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC