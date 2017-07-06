The Wall Street Journal: Aecom buying...

The Wall Street Journal: Aecom buying Shimmick in $175 million West Coast construction deal

7 hrs ago

Infrastructure and engineering firm Aecom is acquiring Shimmick Construction Company Inc. for $175 million, expanding its reach in the Western U.S. in anticipation of hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure spending expected in the coming years. Oakland, Calif.-based Shimmick has taken part in a number of infrastructure projects in the Western U.S., including improvements and repairs on the Golden Gate Bridge and public-transportation work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Honolulu.

