The Wall Street Journal: Aecom buying Shimmick in $175 million West Coast construction deal
Infrastructure and engineering firm Aecom is acquiring Shimmick Construction Company Inc. for $175 million, expanding its reach in the Western U.S. in anticipation of hundreds of billions of dollars in infrastructure spending expected in the coming years. Oakland, Calif.-based Shimmick has taken part in a number of infrastructure projects in the Western U.S., including improvements and repairs on the Golden Gate Bridge and public-transportation work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Honolulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WPWW
|20,945
|South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Imme
|2
|Former Long Beach staffer charged with public i...
|Jul 4
|b2theK
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Jul 3
|AdiosLB
|1
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|Jul 3
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Jul 2
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Jul 2
|Geez Louise
|33
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC