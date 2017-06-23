PUSD students receive art scholarship...

PUSD students receive art scholarships from NCSFA

Scholarships were awarded to Sarah Henwood of Westview, Kaitlyn Kolsky of Mt. Carmel, Sooyoung Kim of Rancho Bernardo , Jessica Boyer of Del Norte and Leif Proctor of Poway High.

