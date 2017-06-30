NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 30 June 2017 - SpaceX Splashdown Rescheduled to July 3
Due to a forecast of unacceptable sea states in the Pacific Ocean in the prime opportunity splashdown zone, SpaceX and NASA have elected to delay the return of the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to Monday, July 3. The splashdown zone for Monday has an acceptable weather forecast and is closer to port in Long Beach, California. Splashdown is expected around 260 miles southwest of the California coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space Ref.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Long Beach staffer charged with public i...
|6 hr
|b2theK
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Mon
|AdiosLB
|1
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Jul 1
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 29
|joseph santa cruz
|484
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC