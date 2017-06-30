NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 30...

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 30 June 2017 - SpaceX Splashdown Rescheduled to July 3

Due to a forecast of unacceptable sea states in the Pacific Ocean in the prime opportunity splashdown zone, SpaceX and NASA have elected to delay the return of the SpaceX Dragon cargo craft to Monday, July 3. The splashdown zone for Monday has an acceptable weather forecast and is closer to port in Long Beach, California. Splashdown is expected around 260 miles southwest of the California coast.

