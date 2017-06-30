Naples seawall repairs stall as Sorre...

Naples seawall repairs stall as Sorrento Drive trail designs go before public

Nearly four years ago, the state Coastal Commission ruled that Long Beach had to reconstruct the Sorrento Alamitos Bay Shoreline Trail as mitigation for Naples seawall repairs done in the water. Now the second phase of those seawall repairs is on hold, at least until the Coastal Commission approves design plans for the trail.

