Man threatened to shoot Long Beach neighbor who reported him to police, authorities say

A man threatened to shoot a Long Beach resident Tuesday evening after the resident called police and said the man was loitering and doing drugs in a vacant home near Pacific Coast Highway and Long Beach Boulevard, according to authorities. The man pulled out a gun and pointed it at the resident after the two began arguing shortly before 5:45 p.m., police said.

