Long Beach Playhouse Announces Free Shakespeare Scenes in the Park
Long Beach Playhouse once again joins forces with the East Anaheim Street Business Alliance to provide a free Shakespeare in the Park event for the Zaferia community. Sponsored by the business owners of Zaferia, LBP will be mounting an afternoon of comedic Shakespeare scenes.
