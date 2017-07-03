Long Beach Playhouse Announces Free S...

Long Beach Playhouse Announces Free Shakespeare Scenes in the Park

Long Beach Playhouse once again joins forces with the East Anaheim Street Business Alliance to provide a free Shakespeare in the Park event for the Zaferia community. Sponsored by the business owners of Zaferia, LBP will be mounting an afternoon of comedic Shakespeare scenes.

