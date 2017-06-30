Long Beach father was gunned down dur...

Long Beach father was gunned down during drug deal, court documents say

A father shot to death in Central Long Beach this January was killed during a drug deal, according to newly released court documents. In a search warrant, Long Beach police wrote that 21-year-old Daniel Sevilla had arranged to sell a bottle of codeine cough syrup when the buyer gunned him down in the middle of the street.

