Iron Maiden Defy Age, Which Is Why They're Still One of Metal's Best Live Acts
Heavy metal stalwarts Iron Maiden first immortalized their Southern California fan base over 30 years ago. Their 1985 album Live After Death was culled from performances at Long Beach Arena that year, where they delivered epic renditions of classics such as "The Number of the Beast."
