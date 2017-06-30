Hundreds of Corgi dogs have their day in Long Beach
Winston wears his costume as he takes part in the costume contest at the So Cal Corgi Beach Day with over 1,000 Corgis often referred to as “low riders” at Alamitos Beach in Long Beach Saturday, July 1, 2017. The corgi events planned, including a corgi talent contest, a costume contest, a corgi limbo competition, a corgi 4th of July pie-eating contest, the best momo contest and the corgi bubble spectacular.This event began back in the fall of 2012 with only 15 Corgis in attendance.
