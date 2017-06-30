Free bike, bag valet at Bayshore in Long Beach for 4th of July
Those celebrating Fourth of July festivities in Belmont Shore can drop their bikes and bags at a complimentary valet service at the Bayshore Roller Hockey Rink throughout the day Tuesday, officials announced. To use the services, stroll up to the skating rink, drop off your items in exchange for a ticket, and return when you're ready to reclaim your belongings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Long Beach staffer charged with public i...
|10 hr
|b2theK
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Mon
|AdiosLB
|1
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Jul 2
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Jul 1
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 29
|joseph santa cruz
|484
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC