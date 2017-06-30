Fourth of July was busy in Long Beach...

Fourth of July was busy in Long Beach: Here are the numbers of arrests, rescues and more

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

The Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna at a news conference along with the Long Beach Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Richard Brandt regarding enforcement and prevention of illegal fireworks. Long Beach police and firefighters confiscated 14 times as many illegal fireworks this year than they did last year leading up to the Fourth of July, according to the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fireworks 6 hr Miss63 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr WPWW 20,945
News South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12) Wed Imme 2
News Former Long Beach staffer charged with public i... Jul 4 b2theK 1
News Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum... Jul 3 AdiosLB 1
LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12) Jul 3 Lb local 3
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) Jul 2 Connie Daniel 17
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Los Angeles County was issued at July 07 at 4:48AM PDT

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Sudan
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,777 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC