Fitzgerald: Old sister ships meet again

Two sunken ships - one raised and restored, another still on the bottom - rendezvoused in the Delta on Thursday as the historic peace ship Golden Rule visited the spot off Tyler Island where The Phoenix of Hiroshima lies. It was a reunion 59 years in the making.

