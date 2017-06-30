Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree in Long Beach
A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after he slammed into a tree in West Long Beach Tuesday night, according to authorities. The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. as the man was driving along Santa Fe Avenue near Columbia Street, Long Beach police spokeswoman Delmy Hughes said.
