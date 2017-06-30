Driver hospitalized after crashing in...

Driver hospitalized after crashing into tree in Long Beach

5 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after he slammed into a tree in West Long Beach Tuesday night, according to authorities. The crash happened around 9:05 p.m. as the man was driving along Santa Fe Avenue near Columbia Street, Long Beach police spokeswoman Delmy Hughes said.

