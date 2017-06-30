California man pleads not guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Aramazd Andressian Sr., who is accused of killing his 5-year-old son, sits in a courtroom after pleading not guilty to a murder charge in Alhambra, Calif., Monday, July 3, 2017. Aramazd Andressian Sr., top, a suspect in killing of his missing 5-year-old son, is escorted off a plane in shackles after landing at the Long Beach Airport, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Long Beach, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|19 hr
|AdiosLB
|1
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Geez Louise
|33
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Jul 1
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|Norwalk mayor wins; rival ponders recount (Mar '09)
|Jun 30
|Gh7654o
|100
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC