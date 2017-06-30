California man pleads not guilty to killing 5-year-old son

Aramazd Andressian Sr., who is accused of killing his 5-year-old son, sits in a courtroom after pleading not guilty to a murder charge in Alhambra, Calif., Monday, July 3, 2017. Aramazd Andressian Sr., top, a suspect in killing of his missing 5-year-old son, is escorted off a plane in shackles after landing at the Long Beach Airport, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Long Beach, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.