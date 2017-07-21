Boeing set to get more work from Liberal government despite claims...
A $200 million deal would see Boeing maintain the military's C-17 aircraft despite claims by the Liberal government it is getting tough on the U.S. firm for its complaint against Bombardier A Boeing C-17 Globemaster III is being assembled at the Boeing assembly facility in Long Beach, Calif. in a July 31, 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Long Beach staffer charged with public i...
|13 min
|b2theK
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Mon
|AdiosLB
|1
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|Mon
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Jul 1
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|Jun 29
|MardiM
|3,655
|CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07)
|Jun 29
|joseph santa cruz
|484
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC