Bistro Planet lets Long Beach residents order from food trucks
Bistro Planet , a free app for iOS and Android phones and tablets, offers consumers a way to find new food truck options and pay for food without waiting in line. The app is the brainchild of tech entrepreneurs Roie Edery and Aleksey Klempner.
