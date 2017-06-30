Bistro Planet lets Long Beach residen...

Bistro Planet lets Long Beach residents order from food trucks

15 hrs ago

Bistro Planet , a free app for iOS and Android phones and tablets, offers consumers a way to find new food truck options and pay for food without waiting in line. The app is the brainchild of tech entrepreneurs Roie Edery and Aleksey Klempner.

