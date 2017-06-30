Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognize Long Beach ...
The Port of Long Beach in California was again named the Best North American Seaport at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held June 29, 2017, in Singapore. This is the third consecutive year and the 19th time in the last 22 years that the Port of Long Beach has won the title "Best North American Seaport" from Asia Cargo News and the previous event organizer, CargoNews Asia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Bay skies fill with Illegal fireworks bur... (Jul '12)
|Wed
|Imme
|2
|Former Long Beach staffer charged with public i...
|Jul 4
|b2theK
|1
|Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum...
|Jul 3
|AdiosLB
|1
|LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12)
|Jul 3
|Lb local
|3
|Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10)
|Jul 2
|Connie Daniel
|17
|Teacher layoffs possible in Norwalk-La Mirada U... (Jan '09)
|Jul 2
|Geez Louise
|33
|Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07)
|Jul 1
|Frank W Kendra BGPD
|396
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC