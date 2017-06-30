Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards recognize Long Beach ...

The Port of Long Beach in California was again named the Best North American Seaport at the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards held June 29, 2017, in Singapore. This is the third consecutive year and the 19th time in the last 22 years that the Port of Long Beach has won the title "Best North American Seaport" from Asia Cargo News and the previous event organizer, CargoNews Asia .

