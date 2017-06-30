Analysis of Long Beacha s project lab...

Analysis of Long Beacha s project labor agreement expected soon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A new analysis of Long Beach city government's project labor agreement - including the degree to which the policy has promoted local hiring - is expected to be produced within a matter of weeks. Long Beach's project labor agreement gives contractors using union labor a big advantage in securing major city construction projects in exchange for labor peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Long Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands march in L.A. for impeachment of Trum... 2 hr AdiosLB 1
LB Fire Capt Gets 4 Years For DUI (Mar '12) 9 hr Lb local 3
Braconne Ordnance Depot '56 to 58 (Oct '10) 23 hr Connie Daniel 17
News Detectives Investigate Fatal Bell Gardens Shooting (May '07) Sat Frank W Kendra BGPD 396
people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07) Jun 29 MardiM 3,655
News CA: 24 Members of Florencia 13 Gang Named in Ri... (Oct '07) Jun 29 joseph santa cruz 484
News Why Long Beach water, sewer rates are likely go... Jun 27 AdiosLB 3
See all Long Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Long Beach Forum Now

Long Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Long Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Long Beach, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC