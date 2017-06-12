Zero Skating TWS Team Challenge At Dew Tour
Zero Skateboards is one of the nine teams skating the TWS Team Challenge at Dew Tour this Saturday, June 17th! Following suit from the previous Dew Tour Long Beach Team Challenge, each brand has been tasked with selecting one team rider to skate one of the four sections that include, tech, rails, gaps, and transition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transworld.
