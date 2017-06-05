Woman shot by Long Beach police wanted to become an officer
The woman shot to death by Long Beach police Wednesday was trying to become an officer at the department, according to authorities. A co-worker at a local gym where Rice was a personal trainer said she had family in law enforcement and had hoped to get into the profession herself.
