White sharks rebound in California
Most of the millions of beachgoers who flock to southern California's coast never notice the baby sharks swimming laps just offshore, but that's starting to change. The sharks aren't on the prowl for sunblock-glazed snacks: the Southern California Bight - the coastal waters from Santa Barbara to the U.S.-Mexico border - is a white shark nursery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Long Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lions Drag Strip's checkered flag (Feb '09)
|4 hr
|Tom R
|34
|people in military bases in France in the sixties (Mar '07)
|10 hr
|Jim Moore
|3,640
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Gang member once involved in Harbor Gateway tru...
|Jun 6
|Yaya
|1
|Whittier Courthouse to reopen in January 2018
|Jun 6
|concerned res
|1
|ICE arrests nearly 190 immigrants in Southern C...
|Jun 2
|Ronald
|3
|Let's share memories of long-gone cafes (Aug '08)
|Jun 1
|Trish
|66
Find what you want!
Search Long Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC